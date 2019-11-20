TANTRIC Announce European Tour; Video Message Streaming

Rock band Tantric will soon embark on a European tour, entitled The First Stumble Tour. The tour starts on November 29 and spans to December 13.

The band is going to make several stops in the United Kingdom. From there, Tantric will make its way through the Netherlands, Amsterdam, Germany, Austria, and France. The tour will conclude in Switzerland.

For tickets and VIP packages, visit Tantric's Facebook page.

Tantric's latest full-length album, Mercury Retrograde, is the follow up the 2014 Blue Room Archives release. Mercury Retrograde is available through Pavement Entertainment and features the perfect blend of both heavy and melodic tunes.

Tantric originally hails from Louisville, Kentucky. The band consists of founding vocalist Hugo Ferreira, drummer Ian Corabi, bassist Jaron Gulino, and guitarist Sebastian LaBar.