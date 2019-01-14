TARA LYNCH Reveal Evil Enough Album Details; EU / UK Release Featuring VINNY APPICE, TONY MACALPINE, PHIL SOUSSAN And More

Tara Lynch (a.k.a. "Gui-Tara") is a guitarist, composer, vocalist and songwriter who delivers heavy metal thunder with prominent melodic guitar riffs, shredding leads and powerhouse vocals. She will release her debut album, Evil Enough, on March 1st in Europe / UK via Cargo Records UK.

Evil Enough is a melodic metal album featuring Lynch on all guitars and vocals along with an all-star lineup of guest performances by: Vinny Appice (Black Sabbath, Dio), Tony MacAlpine (Planet X), Phil Soussan (Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol), Mark Boals (Dokken, Yngwie Malmsteen), Brent Woods (Vince Neil, Sebastian Bach), Glen Sobel (Alice Cooper) and Björn Englen (Dio Disciples, Yngwie Malmsteen). Evil Enough is produced by Brent Woods. All words and music written by Tara Lynch.

Tracklisting:

"Evil Enough"

"Antidote"

"Exit The Warrior"

"Kringeworthy"

"Banished From My Kingdom"

"Gui-Tara Rises"

"Unbreakable"

"Enigmatic"

"Trustless"

"Feckless Lock"

Says Tara: "The entire Evil Enough album is a musical autobiography. Very often, the term 'blood, sweat and tears' is used as a metaphor to describe the work one puts in to something that they are 110% invested in. This would be an accurate metaphor where I am concerned. It has been a tremendously emotional journey into my own soul in order to both write the lyrics that explain my experiences, as well as write the melodies to convey the feelings involved within each experience."

Primarily self-taught, Tara played both electric and acoustic guitar and wrote songs in her childhood, picking up the bass, drums and piano along the way. Very serious about her musicianship and the unending desire to improve, Tara has personally studied with Steve Vai (Frank Zappa, David Lee Roth, Whitesnake), Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers, Chickenfoot), Björn Englen and Derek Sherinian (Dream Theater).

Indeed Tara Lynch has succeeded in recording an outstanding rock album in Evil Enough, which – despite the renowned guest contributions – focuses mainly on her expressive voice, her intelligent, elegant guitar style and her mature songwriting.

Says Tara: “I prefer to think of the guitar as a form of art and not just a tool to create music with, which is why there are four instrumental tracks on Evil Enough. My musical taste varies widely, and though I’m a huge fan of the instrumental guitar genre, my favourite bands have a vocalist and a guitarist that really takes advantage of melodies and not just pure shred.”

For this reason Lynch relies primarily on inspiration and instinct, despite her accomplished technical skill: “What you hear is exactly what comes out of me without any pre-programmed ideas. I have lived quite a colourful life thus far and have lots of things to talk about, so when I write my music I just say it like it is. I do the same with my guitar playing. I’m not out there to impress anybody, just to tell my story and hope that people enjoy what they hear and can even relate.”

For further details, visit TaraLynch.com.

“Antidote” video: