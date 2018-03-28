TARA LYNCH To Release Debut Album In April; All-Star Lineup Includes Members Of BLACK SABBATH, ALICE COOPER, OZZY OSBOURNE, VINCE NEIL, DOKKEN, TONY MACALPINE, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN

Tara Lynch (aka “Gui-Tara”) is a guitarist, composer, vocalist and songwriter who delivers heavy metal thunder with prominent melodic guitar riffs, shredding leads and powerhouse vocals. Tara will be releasing her debut album Evil Enough this April, on Friday the 13th.

Evil Enough is a melodic metal album featuring Tara Lynch on all guitars and vocals along with an all-star lineup of guest performances by Vinny Appice (Black Sabbath, Dio), Tony MacAlpine (solo, Planet X), Phil Soussan (Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol), Mark Boals (Dokken, Yngwie Malmsteen), Brent Woods (Vince Neil, Sebastian Bach), Glen Sobel (Alice Cooper) and Björn Englen (Quiet Riot, Yngwie Malmsteen). Evil Enough is produced by Brent Woods. All words and music written by Tara Lynch.

Says Tara, “The entire Evil Enough album is a musical autobiography. Very often, the term 'blood, sweat and tears' is used as a metaphor to describe the work one puts in to something that they are 110% invested in. This would be an accurate metaphor where I am concerned. It has been a tremendously emotional journey into my own soul in order to both write the lyrics that explain my experiences, as well as write the melodies to convey the feelings involved within each experience.”

Primarily self-taught, Tara played both electric and acoustic guitar and wrote songs in her childhood, picking up the bass, drums and piano along the way. Very serious about her musicianship and the unending desire to improve, Tara has personally studied with Steve Vai (Frank Zappa, David Lee Roth, Whitesnake), Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Björn Englen (Quiet Riot, Yngwie Malmsteen) and Derek Sherinian (Dream Theater).

Featured performers on Tara Lynch's Evil Enough (alphabetically):

Vinny Appice - Drums (Dio, Black Sabbath, Last In Line)

Mark Boals - Vocals (Yngwie Malmsteen, Dokken, Raiding the Rock Vault)

Björn Englen - Bass (Yngwie Malmsteen, Tony MacAlpine, Soul Sign, Dio Disciples)

Tony MacAlpine - Keyboards (Tony MacAlpine, Planet X, CAB)

Glen Sobel - Drums (Alice Cooper, Hollywood Vampires)

Phil Soussan - Bass (Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Last In Line)

Brent Woods - Producer, Synthesizers, Background Vocals (Vince Neil, Sebastian Bach, John Waite)

“I have known Tara for years now and have always been amazed by her grace and poise as a lovely human being and dear friend. Well now it is time for all to be amazed by these divine musical gifts that she also possesses! A great player and singer to not only work with, but to listen and Rock to!!” - Tony MacAlpine

“Tara is like discovering an unfound gem. Combining fantastic guitar playing, great songwriting and amazing vocals she is a new force to be listened to!!” - Vinny Appice

“Tara is an as yet greatly undiscovered talent. Writer, guitar player and singer she represents a powerful presence in this mainly male dominated genre. Working with her on her new record it is evident that she is destined for greatness.” - Phil Soussan

“Tara Lynch has a beautiful natural vibrato that I have only heard in the very top guitar players.” - Derek Sherinian

“Producing Tara's album was an amazing experience. Her music, lyrics, voice and playing are melodic, aggressive, contemporary, classic and honest... It’s refreshing to hear an artist truly pissed off again!” - Brent Woods

“After knowing her as a friend for many years, I knew it would be fun, but working with Tara is like holding a Tiger by the tail, she is so full of talent and energy, knows exactly what she wants and is not afraid to go for it! It was a really great experience!!” - Mark Boals

“Tara is just a pure pleasure and honor to work with. She knows what she wants but yet so humble and grateful. And what a talent!” - Björn Englen

“Drummers like to be challenged and Tara's music definitely fits that description. I had a blast recording these songs and it’s an honor to be featured on a record with so many other great players and friends!” - Glen Sobel

In closing Tara has this to impart, “This album has been a labor of love and an important part of both my personal and musical growth process. At the end of the day, it's an album that I am extremely proud of and I really hope it touches people out there in the world who can relate to it and that it can help them know they're not alone.”

Along with the release of Evil Enough on Friday the 13th of April, Tara Lynch plans to tour in 2018. “Let's rock!” - Tara Lynch

Evil Enough album promo video:

“Antidote” video:

To purchase Tara Lynch's “Antidote” single and pre-order the Evil Enough album, head here.