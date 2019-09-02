TARJA Bassist KEVIN CHOWN Announces Departure, Gearing Up To Join SEBASTIAN BACH For US Tour

Los Angeles, CA based bassist Kevin Chown (Tarja, Paul Gilbert, Cosmosquad) has announced that he will be joining former Skid Row vocalist Sebastian Bach for the singer's fall tour of the US after a 9-year stint with Finnish artist Tarja Turunen.



"I’m really looking forward to joining Sebastian and his band once again. He is a good friend and life with Bas is always an adventure. And working with Bobby (Jarzombek) and Brent (Woods) is working with the best of the best. It’ll be nice to finally be doing a US tour again after spending years overseas with Tarja. We’ll be playing the first Skid Row record in its entirety which I’m sure the fans are gonna totally dig. I’m jumping aboard October 10 in Ramona, CA and finish out the tour from there, ending in Florida in early November.



Tour dates:

October

10 - Ramona, CA - Ramona Mainstage

11 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go (Night 1) (SOLD OUT)

12 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go (Night 2) (SOLD OUT)

17 - Roswell, NM - Liberty Theater

18 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

19 - Waco, TX - The Backyard

20 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill

22 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

23 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

24 - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock

25 - Lafayette, LA - The District

26 - Miramar Beach, FL - Village Door Music Hall

30 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock

31 - Savannah, GA - Victory North

November

1 - Ft. Myers, FL - The Ranch

2 - Pinellas Park, FL - England Brothers Park

Before the Bach tour, Chown is off to Europe for one last show with Tarja opening for Evanescence on September 7th in Trnava, Slovakia. Chown appears on the new Tarja album, In The Raw, which was released August 30th. "

"My nine years with Tarja were a trip in the truest sense of the word. Change is bittersweet. We’ve spent thousands of days together and played many great shows. One of the best bands I’ve ever been in. But, as they say, all good things come to an end and I’m looking forward to doing new things, musically and personally, back in the USA. I will miss my good friends in Tarja and wish them all well on their upcoming tour. I’m sure I’ll be standing on stage with them again one day. I’ll most definitely miss the fans – Tarja truly has some of the greatest, most dedicated fans in the world. I can never thank them enough for all of their love through this adventure."

