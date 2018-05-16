TARJA Bassist KEVIN CHOWN Joins Cast Of The Great Swedish Adventure Reality Show

Los Angeles, CA based musician Kevin Chown, bass player for Finnish artist Tarja as well as Chad Smith’s Bombastic Meatbats, Cosmosquad, and Der Elefant, will take part in Season 8 of Swedish Emmy-award winning reality TV show Allt för Sverige (Everything for Sweden), marketed internationally as The Great Swedish Adventure. Allt för Sverige is one of the most popular television shows in Sweden and is regularly watched by up to 30% of the country’s viewing audience.



“I’ve done a few bit parts on TV shows here in L.A. but nothing quite like what’s about to happen”, enthuses Chown. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to be in the 2018 cast of Allt för Sverige, a unique show that I’m sure will be one of the greatest experiences of my life! One rooted in my heritage. I’ve been blessed to travel as a musician to over 60 countries, but never have I had a chance to see Sweden even though Tarja is based next door in Finland where I’ve played multiple times. So this is extra special - to learn about where my family is from, learn about the culture and, hopefully, meet my entire living Swedish family! And if that’s not enough, I’ll also have the opportunity to play the legendary Sweden Rock festival with Tarja on June 9, which is less than a month away. So all roads seem to be leading to Sweden this summer! It’s the trip of a lifetime. And my life has been A TRIP!”



Kevin Chown is a native of Escanaba, MI and has been a professional musician since the age of 15. He first made a name for himself as a member of 90’s progressive metal act, Edwin Dare, before becoming an in-demand session and touring bass player for the likes of Ted Nugent, Tiles, Tony Macalpine, Artension, Uncle Kracker, Chuck Berry, Sebastian Bach, and Paul Gilbert, among others. As a solo artist Chown has released Freudian Slip (1996) and the Light the Way EP (2013) which spawned the videos “We Light the Way” and “Alive”, respectively.



Season 8 of Allt för Sverige will be shooting during May and June with the first episodes set to air in October 2018.