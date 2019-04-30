TARJA Premiers Official Lyric Video For New Song "Dead Promises"; In The Raw Album Details Coming Friday

Tarja Turunen (ex-Nightwish) has released a lyric video for the new song, "Dead Promises", from her upcoming new studio album, In The Raw. Watch the clip below.

The new song a first look at the new album and combines the stunning power of Tarja’s voice with thunderous guitars.

“I really like how the guitar sounds: in your face,” she says. “If I’m singing powerfully, I need something powerful behind me so that I don’t feel like I am left alone.”

The aggression she speaks of is brought to the front, not threatening to shatter something fragile, but reinforcing its power. Fans will find that the album includes an amazing duet version of the song with guest vocals by Björn “Speed” Strid of Soilwork.

More details on the new album, In The Raw, including release date, formats and pre-order will be revealed on Friday, May 3, the same day when “Dead Promises” will be available for download & streaming.