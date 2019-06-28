TARJA Premiers "Railroads" Music Video

Life is a journey. “Railroads”, the second single from Tarja’s upcoming new album, In The Raw, deals with this train of thought exactly. The heavy, yet melodic song draws inspiration from the book “Aleph” by Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho. In it, the writer travels on the Trans-Siberian Railway, and begins to understand better his own spiritual condition through his journey.

"Apparently, it seems like I wrote weird lyrics, yet I pulled inspiration from one book. Paulo Coelho is a very important writer, and I have discovered a lot about myself through his texts,” recalls Tarja. “In ‘Aleph’, he goes on a train journey through Siberia, and he writes a book based on his experiences on that trip. I wanted to go beyond everything and think about myself and my own journey. The whole album is a journey, in a way.

The funny thing is, ‘Railroads’ is a very old song which I have had on demo for years. It always felt like a train ride and I even named it like that before having any lyrics or before ‘Aleph’ was published. It’s so old I can’t even remember when I started writing it, for the first or second album? And I’ve only finished it now.”

Listen to "Railroads" here, and watch a music video for the song below:

As the saying goes, 'not all that glitters is gold'. But then again, not all that is gold necessarily glitters. It was this idea that struck Finnish singer Tarja Turunen as she began work on her seventh solo album, In The Raw.

“Gold, we think, is something polished and perfect, sophisticated, a luxury - but in its natural state it’s a raw element," explains Tarja. Just like the music on her upcoming album: a combination of sophisticated and refined orchestration, choir and her classically trained voice with a raw, dark heavy musical core. Simply put, In The Raw is a gold-plated work of wonder.

Vinyl Artwork

Three years on from her last album, 2016’s The Shadow Self, In The Raw finds Tarja and her beautiful voice sounding, as ever, truly stunning. Working with many of the same musicians and production team as before, the intention was to bring out the idea of rawness to match the feelings Tarja was having from the very beginning of the process. The album finds Tarja going to raw, personal places in her lyrics. Opening herself up more than ever before, she says she was left feeling naked by her honesty, but also pleased at where she had gone with her words.

The first look at the album, the brand-new song “Dead Promises”, is all this and more. Matching the stunning power of Tarja’s voice with a thunderous guitar, the aggression she speaks of is brought to the front, not threatening to shatter something fragile, but reinforcing its power. “I really like how the guitar sounds: in your face,” she says. “If I’m singing powerfully, I need something powerful behind me so that I don’t feel like I am left alone.”

Fans will find that the album includes a different version of the song with guest vocals by Björn “Speed” Strid of Soilwork. Watch the lyric video for "Dead Promises" below.

The concept of gold and its raw state extends to the album’s artwork. In start, here we find Tarja in St Michael’s Cave, Gibraltar, framed in vivid colour and golden sheen.

In The Raw will be released on August 30 via earMUSIC as CD Digipak (limited print run including hardcover O-card), 2LP+Download, Limited Box Set and Digital. Pre-order here, or here.

CD Artwork

Tracklisting:

"Dead Promises" with Björn “Speed” Strid

"Goodbye Stranger" with Cristina Scabbia

"Tears In Rain"

"Railroads"

"You And I"

"The Golden Chamber": Awaken / Loputon yö / Alchemy

"Spirits Of The Sea"

"Silent Masquerade" with Tommy Karevik

"Serene"

"Shadow Play"

"Dead Promises" lyric video: