TARJA Releases New Video Trailer For Upcoming Act II Release

Tarja has released a new trailer for her upcoming live-art-album and video Act II, out on July 27th via earMUSIC. Check it out below:

Tarja recently revealed the second song from Act II. The thrilling live version of "Undertaker", taken from Tarja's live performance in Milan, portrays her unique talent for combining crystal clear classical vocals, a heavy rocking metal sound, and the dynamics of a film score.

In Milan, Tarja and band performed a stunning and powerful set in front of an enthusiastic crowd. After releasing "Love To Hate" from the intimate show at the historic Metropolis Studio in London, "Undertaker" discovers a slightly different side of the queen of heavy rock and gives a powerful taste of the forthcoming live release Act II showing a different angle of the art/video production. Watch "Undertaker" below. The track is also available here.

Tarja previously revealed the first song from Act II, “Love To Hate”.

The bombastic live version of “Love To Hate” has been recorded at renowned Metropolis Studios in London, UK, and showcases Tarja’s impressive vocal range and talent for compositions. In London, Tarja and band performed an intimate, yet rocking version of the fan favourite in front of 20 lucky winners from all over Europe. The song, originally from her worldwide chart success The Shadow Self, gives a powerful taste of the forthcoming live release and can be found on the video version of Act II only.

Watch the video below. “Love To Hate" (Live In London) is also available to stream and download here.

Filmed during Tarja's world tour The Shadow Shows, during which the influential heavy rock singer circled the world 7.5 times with over 300,000 km travelled and played over 200 shows in 40 countries in front of 1 million people, Act II consists of the singer's very intimate 75-minute set filmed and recorded live at the Metropolis Studio in London, UK and the breathtaking live performance of one of her shows in Milan, Italy, and previously unreleased interviews and photo galleries.

The theatrical rock adventure Act II combines two incredible, yet slightly different live performances on video:

The first chapter, Metropolis Alive, has been filmed two months prior to the release of Tarja's 2016 success The Shadow Self. Twenty winners from all over Europe were lucky to witness Tarja's intimate, yet rocking set at renowned Metropolis Studios in London, where the singer performed songs from her then unreleased album - for the first time in front of an audience.

Act II is the second chapter and was recorded on November 29th, 2016 at the magnificent Teatro della Luna Allago in Milan, Italy and includes numerous hits from all four Tarja albums such as "Innocence," "Die Alive," "Until My Last Breath," as well as an incredible cover of Muse's classic "Supremacy." That night's set list also enchants the soprano's long-time fans with a medley consisting of the distinctive Nightwish evergreens: "Ever Dream," "Slaying The Dreamer," and "The Riddler." It was all topped off with a remarkable acoustic set, which presented Tarja classics in a brand new way.

Even though the shows deliberately differ in look, sound, approach to the music and adrenaline, both have one thing in common: from the very first to the very last tune, the state of the art production displays Tarja's energetic performance and her graceful, charming presence.

Act II will be released on July 27th via earMUSIC as 2CD digipak, 3LP Gatefold (180g, black), DVD, Blu-ray, Limited Mediabook 2CD+2BD (including two full live shows filmed at Hellfest in France and Woodstock Festival in Poland as bonus) and Digital.

Tracklisting:

CD1

"No Bitter End"

"500 Letters"

"Eagle Eye"

"Demons In You"

"Lucid Dreamer"

"Shameless"

"The Living End"

"Calling From The Wild"

"Supremacy"

"Tutankhamen"

"Ever Dream"

"The Riddler"

"Slaying The Dreamer"

CD2

"Goldfinger"

"Deliverance"

Acoustic Set:

"Until Silence"

"The Reign"

"Mystique Voyage"

"House Of Wax"

"I Walk Alone"

"Love To Hate"

"Victim Of Ritual"

"Undertaker"

"Too Many"

"Innocence"

"Die Alive"

"Until My Last Breath"



3LP + Download Code

Side A

"No Bitter End"

"500 Letters"

"Eagle Eye"

"Demons In You"

Side B

"Lucid Dreamer"

"Shameless"

"The Living End"

"Calling From The Wild"

Side C

"Supremacy"

"Tutankhamen"

"Ever Dream"

"The Riddler"

"Slaying The Dreamer"

"Goldfinger"

"Deliverance"

Side D

"Until Silence"

"The Reign"

"Mystique Voyage"

"House Of Wax"

"I Walk Alone"

Side E

"Love To Hate"

"Victim Of Ritual"

"Too Many"

Side F

"Undertaker"

"Innocence"

"Die Alive"

"Until My Last Breath"



BD//DVD

Filmed at Metropolis Studios, London, UK, June 6, 2016

"No Bitter End"

"Eagle Eye"

"Sing For Me"

"Love To Hate"

"The Living End"

"Medusa"

"Calling From The Wild"

"Victim Of Ritual"

"Die Alive"

"Innocence"

"Until My Last Breath"

"Too Many"

Filmed at Teatro della Luna Assago in Milan, Italy, November 29, 2016

"Against The Odds"

"No Bitter End"

"500 Letters"

"Eagle Eye"

"Demons In You"

"Lucid Dreamer"

"Shameless"

"The Living End"

"Calling From The Wild"

"Supremacy"

"Tutankhamen"

"Ever Dream"

"The Riddler"

"Slaying The Dreamer"

"Goldfinger"

"Deliverance"

Acoustic Set:

"Until Silence"

"The Reign"

"Mystique Voyage"

"House Of Wax"

"I Walk Alone"

"Love To Hate"

"Victim Of Ritual"

"Undertaker"

"Too Many"

"Innocence"

"Die Alive"

"Until My Last Breath"

Bonus Material

- Interviews with Tarja and band members

- Photo Gallery 1: Through the eyes of the fans

- Photo Gallery 2: From stages and streets by Tim Tronckoe

Limited Mediabook

BD1

Filmed at Metropolis Studios, London, UK June 6, 2016

"No Bitter End"

"Eagle Eye"

"Sing For Me"

"Love To Hate"

"The Living End"

"Medusa"

"Calling From The Wild"

"Victim Of Ritual"

"Die Alive"

"Innocence"

"Until My Last Breath"

"Too Many"



Filmed at Teatro della Luna Assago in Milan, Italy, November 29, 2016

"Against The Odds"

"No Bitter End"

"500 Letters"

"Eagle Eye"

"Demons In You"

"Lucid Dreamer"

"Shameless"

"The Living End"

"Calling From The Wild"

"Supremacy"

"Tutankhamen"

"Ever Dream"

"The Riddler"

"Slaying The Dreamer"

"Goldfinger"

"Deliverance"

Acoustic Set:

"Until Silence"

"The Reign"

"Mystique Voyage"

"House Of Wax"

"I Walk Alone"

"Love To Hate"

"Victim Of Ritual"

"Undertaker"

"Too Many"

"Innocence"

"Die Alive"

"Until My Last Breath"



Bonus Material

- Interviews with Tarja and band members

- Photo Gallery 1: Through the eyes of the fans

- Photo Gallery 2: From stages and streets by Tim Tronckoe



BD2

Filmed at Woodstock Festival, Poland, 16th of July, 2016

"Against The Odds"

"No Bitter End"

"Demons In You"

"500 Letters"

"Ciaran’s Well"

"Supremacy"

"Calling From The Wild"

"Tutankhamen"

"Ever Dream"

"The Riddler"

"Slaying The Dreamer"

"Innocence"

"Victim Of Ritual"

"Die Alive"

"Until My Last Breath"

"Over The Hills And Far Away"



Filmed at Hellfest, France, June 19, 2016

"No Bitter End"

"Never Enough"

"Ciaran’s Well"

"Calling From The Wild"

"Supremacy"

"Victim Of Ritual"

"Tutankhamen"

"Ever Dream"

"The Riddler"

"Slaying The Dreamer"

"Die Alive"

"Until My Last Breath"



