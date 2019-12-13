TARJA Releases Single Version Of "You And I"; Lyric Video Streaming

Today, almost four months after the release of her highly acclaimed studio album, In The Raw, Tarja is releasing a single version of her song, “You And I”, accompanied by an emotional lyric video.

With this song, the "Queen Of Metal" shows her vulnerable, thoughtful but yet so strong and powerful side. “You And I” is a song full of soft and warm tones combined with Tarja’s ever so powerful voice, creating a metal ballad of its own kind.

Get the single here, and watch the lyric video below:

The album finds Tarja going to raw, personal places in her lyrics. Opening herself up more than ever before, she says she was left feeling naked by her honesty, but also pleased at where she had gone with her words.

“Gold, we think, is something polished and perfect, sophisticated, a luxury - but in its natural state it’s a raw element”, explains Tarja. Just like the music on her latest album: a combination of sophisticated and refined orchestration, choir and her classically trained voice with a raw, dark heavy musical core. Simply put, In The Raw is a gold-plated work of wonder.