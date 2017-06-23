TARJA Surprises Fans With Digital Single Bundle For “An Empty Dream”; Music Video For Title Track Streaming

Tarja Turunen (ex-Nightwish) surprises fans that weren’t able to attend one of her many festival performances this summer by releasing a digital single bundle for her song, “An Empty Dream”.

Says Tarja: “The song “An Empty Dream” was presented to me by the film director Mariano Cattaneo in Argentina. I gave it a listen, liked it and wished that I could work on it myself, in order to make it sound more like me. I rewrote the English lyrics after watching the movie and worked on the melodies. I also wrote the complete music for the middle 8 part. The movie version of this song is the vision of the composer and the movie director and the one you can find on my album is my vision of it. Just a bit different :)

“We filmed a music video for the song in Buenos Aires at the same location where the movie itself was filmed. An old abandoned factory. Seriously a spooky looking and feeling space. I had the pleasure to work with the main actress of the movie, Ariadna Asturzzi, in the shootings and had a lot of fun with her and the rest of the film crew.

“When I was thinking which song to add to this special single release from my latest album The Shadow Self, the song “Undertaker” immediately came to my mind because it is a very score kind of song and I wrote it together with film composer Atli Örvarsson.

“I had a big pleasure to visit Genelec’s Artist Room in Helsinki, Finland not so long ago. It was lovely to sing and record live and acoustically two very different kinds of songs, of which you can find the studio versions on my The Brightest Void album. When I am singing these songs accompanied by acoustic instruments only, they become new to me and I really enjoy interpreting them all over again. It is interesting to see every time what is the outcome! I hope you enjoy these versions as much as I do.”

Having released not one but two studio albums in 2016, Tarja’s brand new digital single bundle revolves around “An Empty Dream” from her prequel The Brightest Void. The song that has been re-written and re-worked for the release of her studio album has its origin in the soundtrack of the Argentinean movie Corazón Muerto. The two versions, both different in their atmosphere, are included in the digital single bundle and, without a doubt, get under your skin with their gentle, romantic but yet horror movie feel.

Tarja’s crystal clear voice is only accompanied by a piano on the two beautiful, previously unreleased renditions of “House Of Wax”, a cover of Sir Paul McCartney’s overlooked gem, and her own “The Living End”. The stripped down versions have been recorded at the Genelec Artist Room in Helsinki, Finland this April.

The single bundle also includes one of Tarja’s favourite songs from the sequel album The Shadow Self, the delicious slice of symphonic metal “Undertaker”, as well as the official video to “An Empty Dream”.

Check out an official landing page for the new release here, and watch the video for “An Empty Dream” below.

The digital single bundle is available now via iTunes and Spotify.

Tracklisting:

“An Empty Dream”

“An Empty Dream” (Movie Version)

“Undertaker”

“House Of Wax” (Live At Genelec Artist Room)

“The Living End” (Live At Genelec Artist Room)

“An Empty Dream” (Video)

“An Empty Dream” video: