TARJA Unboxes From Spirits And Ghosts (Score For A Dark Christmas) Limited Box Set; Video

Tarja Turunen (ex-Nightwish) has released an unboxing video for the limited box set edition of her album, From Spirits And Ghosts. Watch below.

The limited box set includes: CD Digipak, Graphic Novel, 3 x Christmas Ornaments, 5 x Postcards.

One year after its initial release, it now comes in a carefully assembled box set - including Christmas ornaments and additional goodies. The album contains eleven traditional Christmas songs that through Tarja’s classically-trained vocals and dark Gothic influences are brought on an entirely new level.

Order a copy here.