TAU CROSS Featuring VOIVOD, AMEBIX Members Streaming New Song “Bread And Circuses”

Tau Cross, the multinational punk/heavy metal collective featuring Amebix bassist/frontman Rob "The Baron" Miller, Voivod drummer Michel "Away" Langevin, and members of cult crust outfits Misery and War//Plague, are streaming the new song, “Bread And Circuses”, featured on their new album, Pillar Of Fire, out July 21st on CD, 2xLP, and digital formats via Relapse Records. “Bread And Circuses” can be found below.

Comments Tau Cross on the new album: "Pillar Of Fire is the continuation of some of the ideas that were explored on our first album. This time we have managed to share the songwriting more equally and introduce some other textures to the songs. This should help to establish Tau Cross as less of a one-off phenomenon and more of an ongoing musical collective producing our own distinctive sonic environment."

Pillar Of Fire was recorded across three different countries and co-produced by "The Baron" in the same manner as their eponymous debut. The drums were tracked in Montreal, guitars in Minneapolis, bass in Seattle and Minneapolis, and vocals on the Isle Of Skye in Scotland.

Physical pre-orders and exclusive bundles are currently available via Relapse.com at this location. Digital preorders are available via Bandcamp here.

Pillar Of Fire further expands the group's unique musical approach ranging from dark folk witchery to industrial punk metal brutalism; a moody melting pot of Killing Joke's metallic post-punk and Motörhead's anthemic, hard rock with flourishes of traditional instrumentation and an infusion of 16th century English mysticism. Pillar Of Fire is a musical unearthing of Tau Cross' philosophical preoccupations: mythological motifs, ultra-terrestrial hypotheses, surreal, social political landscapes, and the endless search for meaning in a controlled universe.

Pillar Of Fire tracklisting:

“Raising Golem”

“Bread And Circuses”

“On The Water”

“Deep State”

“Pillar Of Fire”

“Killing The King”

“A White Horse”

“The Big House”

“RFID”

“Seven Wheels”

“What Is A Man”

“Three Down” (Vinyl + Digital Bonus Track)

“We Are The Terror” (Vinyl + Digital Bonus Track)

“In Time” (Vinyl + Digital Bonus Track)

“Bread And Circuses”:

"Killing The King" video:

“Deep State” video:

Tau Cross recently launched a video trailer promoting tour dates in support of Pillar Of Fire. The band recently announced a European headlining tour from July 29th in Finland through August 8th in Denmark. Watch the trailer below.

Tour dates:

July

29 - Puntala Rock Festival - Lempaala, Finalnd

30 - Street Bar 95- Turku, Finalnd

August

1 - Kraken - Stockholm, Sweden

2 - Revolver - Oslo, Norway

3 - Truckstop Alaska - Gothenburg, Sweden

4 - Hafenklang - Hamburg, Germany

5 - Baroeg - Rotterdam, Netherlands

6 - Disintegrate Your Ignorance Fest - Giavera del Montello, Italy

7 - Badehaus - Berlin, Germany

8 - Beta Dirty Days of Summer - Copenhagen, Denmark

Tau Cross:

Rob "The Baron" Miller - bass/vocals

Andy Lefton - guitar

Jon Misery - guitar

Michel "Away" Langevin - drums

Tom Radlo - bass

James Adams - keyboards