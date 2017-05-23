TAU CROSS Featuring VOIVOD, AMEBIX Members To Release Pillar Of Fire Album In July; “Deep State” Music Video Streaming

Tau Cross, the multinational punk/heavy metal collective featuring Amebix bassist/frontman Rob "The Baron" Miller, Voivod drummer Michel "Away" Langevin, and members of cult crust outfits Misery and War//Plague, has announced their second full-length album, Pillar Of Fire, due out July 21st on CD, 2xLP, and digital formats via Relapse Records.

In advance of the record's release, the band has released a music video for first single "Deep State”. Directed by Jakub Moth, the video can be viewed below.

Comments Tau Cross on the new album: "Pillar Of Fire is the continuation of some of the ideas that were explored on our first album. This time we have managed to share the songwriting more equally and introduce some other textures to the songs. This should help to establish Tau Cross as less of a one-off phenomenon and more of an ongoing musical collective producing our own distinctive sonic environment."

Pillar Of Fire was recorded across three different countries and co-produced by "The Baron" in the same manner as their eponymous debut. The drums were tracked in Montreal, guitars in Minneapolis, bass in Seattle and Minneapolis, and vocals on the Isle Of Skye in Scotland.

Physical pre-orders and exclusive bundles are currently available via Relapse.com at this location.. Digital preorders are available via Bandcamp here.

Pillar Of Fire further expands the group's unique musical approach ranging from dark folk witchery to industrial punk metal brutalism; a moody melting pot of Killing Joke's metallic post-punk and Motörhead's anthemic, hard rock with flourishes of traditional instrumentation and an infusion of 16th century English mysticism. Pillar Of Fire is a musical unearthing of Tau Cross' philosophical preoccupations: mythological motifs, ultra-terrestrial hypotheses, surreal, social political landscapes, and the endless search for meaning in a controlled universe.

Pillar Of Fire tracklisting:

“Raising Golem”

“Bread And Circuses”

“On The Water”

“Deep State”

“Pillar Of Fire”

“Killing The King”

“A White Horse”

“The Big House”

“RFID”

“Seven Wheels”

“What Is A Man”

“Three Down” (Vinyl + Digital Bonus Track)

“We Are The Terror” (Vinyl + Digital Bonus Track)

“In Time” (Vinyl + Digital Bonus Track)

“Deep State” video:

Formed in 2013 across two continents and three countries, Tau Cross is the natural evolution of Miller's work in Amebix. The band's self-titled debut was recorded in 2014 and released via Relapse Records in May 2015. Tau Cross may have set a high standard for its first record, but if the band has proven anything so far, it's that it's incredibly skilled at meeting - and exceeding - expectations.

Tau Cross made their live debut performance in 2016 in North America, followed by a special mainstage performance at the legendary Roadburn Festival in the Netherlands. Now in 2017, Tau Cross return with their sophomore full-length, Pillar Of Fire.

Tau Cross:

Rob "The Baron" Miller - bass/vocals

Andy Lefton - guitar

Jon Misery - guitar

Michel "Away" Langevin - drums

Tom Radlo - bass

James Adams - keyboards