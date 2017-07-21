TAU CROSS – Pillar Of Fire Album Out Now; Full Album Streaming

Today sees the official release of Tau Cross' sophomore album Pillar Of Fire. The record is available worldwide on CD, 2xLP, and digital formats. Physical orders and exclusive bundles are currently available via Relapse.com at this location. Digital orders are available via Bandcamp here. Listen to the full album below featuring photography by Cavan Blight.

Pillar Of Fire further expands the group's unique musical approach ranging from dark folk witchery to industrial punk metal brutalism; a moody melting pot of Killing Joke's metallic post-punk and Motörhead's anthemic, hard rock with flourishes of traditional instrumentation and an infusion of 16th century English mysticism. Pillar Of Fire is a musical unearthing of Tau Cross' philosophical preoccupations: mythological motifs, ultra-terrestrial hypotheses, surreal, social political landscapes and the endless search for meaning in a controlled Universe.

Pillar Of Fire tracklisting:

“Raising Golem”

“Bread And Circuses”

“On The Water”

“Deep State”

“Pillar Of Fire”

“Killing The King”

“A White Horse”

“The Big House”

“RFID”

“Seven Wheels”

“What Is A Man”

“Three Down” (Vinyl + Digital Bonus Track)

“We Are The Terror” (Vinyl + Digital Bonus Track)

“In Time” (Vinyl + Digital Bonus Track)

“Bread And Circuses”:

"Killing The King" video:

“Deep State” video:

Tau Cross recently launched a video trailer promoting tour dates in support of Pillar Of Fire. The band recently announced a European headlining tour from July 29th in Finland through August 8th in Denmark. Watch the trailer below.

Tour dates:

July

29 - Puntala Rock Festival - Lempaala, Finalnd

30 - Street Bar 95- Turku, Finalnd

August

1 - Kraken - Stockholm, Sweden

2 - Revolver - Oslo, Norway

3 - Truckstop Alaska - Gothenburg, Sweden

4 - Hafenklang - Hamburg, Germany

5 - Baroeg - Rotterdam, Netherlands

6 - Disintegrate Your Ignorance Fest - Giavera del Montello, Italy

7 - Badehaus - Berlin, Germany

8 - Beta Dirty Days of Summer - Copenhagen, Denmark

Tau Cross:

Rob "The Baron" Miller - bass/vocals

Andy Lefton - guitar

Jon Misery - guitar

Michel "Away" Langevin - drums

Tom Radlo - bass

James Adams - keyboards