TAX THE HEAT Debut “Money In The Bank” Music Video; Change Your Position Album Due Next Year

Bristol, UK-based classic rockers with a modern roll, Tax The Heat, have released a video for “Money In The Bank”, the first single from the forthcoming album Change Your Position, due in 2018 via Nuclear Blast.

Says the band: “As promised, here's a little something we have been working on recently. 'Money In The Bank' is the first single off our forthcoming album, Change Your Position. We hope you enjoy!

Vocalist Alex Veale continues: “We are extremely excited to unveil the first single from our new album. 'Money In The Bank' combines key elements of what we do best: big riffs, big choruses and filthy guitars. We believe that an album should be seen as a snapshot in time of an artist or band, this album has captured us at a particularly exciting moment. On November 8th we hit the road with Black Star Riders and will be playing some material from our forthcoming album."