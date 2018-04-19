TAX THE HEAT Performs "Cut Your Chains" At YouTube Space London; Video

"To celebrate the release of our new single ‘Cut Your Chains’, we’re releasing a live video of the track, which is the first in a series of performances at YouTube Space London," says Tax The Heat. "Make sure to catch us on our current UK Tour! Full list of dates and tickets available to purchase from here."

Nuclear Blast Entertainment have released the new album from Tax The Heat, entitled Change Your Position. The album is available as CD and digital.

Tracklisting:

“Money In The Bank”

“Change Your Position”

“Playing With Fire”

“All That Medicine”

“On The Run”

“The Last Time”

“Taking The Hit”

“My Headspace”

“We Are Consumers”

“Cut Your Chains”

“Wearing A Disguise”

“The Symphony Has Begun”

“Change Your Position” video:

“Money In The Bank” video: