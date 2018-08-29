TAX THE HEAT Performs "Money In The Bank" Live At YouTube Space London; Video

Tax The Heat have released the second part of their Live At YouTube Space London session, this time performing "Money In The Bank". The new clip and the previously posted "Cut Your Chains" can be seen below:

Nuclear Blast Entertainment have released the new album from Tax The Heat, entitled Change Your Position. The album is available as CD and digital.

Tracklisting:

“Money In The Bank”

“Change Your Position”

“Playing With Fire”

“All That Medicine”

“On The Run”

“The Last Time”

“Taking The Hit”

“My Headspace”

“We Are Consumers”

“Cut Your Chains”

“Wearing A Disguise”

“The Symphony Has Begun”

“Change Your Position” video:

“Money In The Bank” video: