TAYLOR HAWKINS & THE COATTAIL RIDERS Perform On Jimmy Kimmel Live! With Special Guests PERRY FARRELL, DAVE GROHL; Video

Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders performed last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live! In the clips below, the band perform "Middle Child" with Dave Grohl on drums, and "I Really Blew It" with Grohl and special guest Perry Farrell.

Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders have released a new video for “Middle Child”, a track from the band's Get The Money album.

Directed by Wiley Hodgden, Taylor Hawkins, and Jeff Coffman, the “Middle Child” clip’s vintage green screen vibes recall the halcyon days of early '80s MTV, while a star turn by Hawkins’ own middle child Annabelle casts an eye toward the future. “Middle Child” features Hawkins himself in multiple roles, behind mics, drum kits, the wheel and coach’s whistle to name a few, with support from Coattail Riders Chris Chaney (bass) and Brent Woods (guitar), both of whom played on the original song (as did Dave Grohl).

Order Get The Money here. Exclusive Merch bundles are also available here.

Tracklisting:

"Crossed The Line"

"Don't Look At Me That Way"

"You're No Good At Life No More"

"I Really Blew It"

"Queen Of The Clowns"

"Get The Money"

"C U In Hell"

"Middle Child"

"Kiss The Ring"

"Shapes Of Things"

"Get The Money":