TAYLOR HAWKINS & THE COATTAIL RIDERS Release Music Video For "Middle Child"; Jimmy Kimmel Live! Performance Tonight

Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders have released a new video for “Middle Child”, a track from the band's Get The Money album.

Directed by Wiley Hodgden, Taylor Hawkins, and Jeff Coffman, the “Middle Child” clip’s vintage green screen vibes recall the halcyon days of early '80s MTV, while a star turn by Hawkins’ own middle child Annabelle casts an eye toward the future. “Middle Child” features Hawkins himself in multiple roles, behind mics, drum kits, the wheel and coach’s whistle to name a few, with support from Coattail Riders Chris Chaney (bass) and Brent Woods (guitar), both of whom played on the original song (as did Dave Grohl).

Taylor will also be performing on tonight’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, joined by a band featuring Grohl, Chaney and Woods for the network television debut of “Middle Child”. Don’t miss this exclusive kinda’ maybe might not ever happen again TV event.

Order Get The Money here. Exclusive Merch bundles are also available here.

Tracklisting:

"Crossed The Line"

"Don't Look At Me That Way"

"You're No Good At Life No More"

"I Really Blew It"

"Queen Of The Clowns"

"Get The Money"

"C U In Hell"

"Middle Child"

"Kiss The Ring"

"Shapes Of Things"

"Get The Money":