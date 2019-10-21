TAYLOR HAWKINS & THE COATTAIL RIDERS Streaming "Get The Money" Featuring CHRISSIE HYNDE, JOE WALSH, DUFF MCKAGAN

October 21, 2019, 22 minutes ago

news hard rock taylor hawkins & the coattail riders duff mckagan joe walsh chrissie hynde

TAYLOR HAWKINS & THE COATTAIL RIDERS Streaming "Get The Money" Featuring CHRISSIE HYNDE, JOE WALSH, DUFF MCKAGAN

The title track of Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders forthcoming album, Get The Money, is available for streaming and download now. Listen below, or here.

Featuring Taylor’s vocals accompanied by none other than Chrissie Hynde, a sick Joe Walsh lead, and the inimitable Duff McKagan on bass, “Get The Money” is the second taste of its namesake album, to be released November 8 by Shanabelle/RCA Records.

Pre-order Get The Money and purchase exclusive merch bundles here.



Featured Audio

CELL – “Gods Of The NetherRealm” (Independent)

CELL – “Gods Of The NetherRealm” (Independent)

Featured Video

IRON KINGDOM Premieres "Road Warriors"

IRON KINGDOM Premieres "Road Warriors"

Latest Reviews