TAYLOR HAWKINS & THE COATTAIL RIDERS Streaming New Song "Middle Child" Featuring DAVE GROHL

“Middle Child”, a glam-tastic and heartfelt new deep cut from Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders' forthcoming album, Get The Money, is available for streaming and download now. Listen below.

Featuring Taylor and his Coattail Riders, joined by his brother from another mother Dave Grohl on additional guitar, “Middle Child” is the latest pre-release sample of Get The Money, to be released November 8 by Shanabelle/RCA Records.

Pre-Order Get The Money here. Exclusive Merch bundles are also available here.

Tracklisting:

"Crossed The Line"

"Don't Look At Me That Way"

"You're No Good At Life No More"

"I Really Blew It"

"Queen Of The Clowns"

"Get The Money"

"C U In Hell"

"Middle Child"

"Kiss The Ring"

"Shapes Of Things"

