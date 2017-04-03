TED NUGENT Adds California, Texas Dates To Summer Tour Schedule
Ted Nugent has added dates in Bakersfield and Fort Worth to his Make America Rock Again tour. He’ll be bringing heart-thumping, all-American rock-n-roll soul music to a city near you.
Along with a ticket to the show, the Dangerzone VIP Packages include a pre-show meet and greet with Ted, a photo of the Nuge for autographing, a VIP laminate and more. For those who have purchased their tickets already, a Dangerzone VIP Package Upgrade option is also available.
“It is my moral, physical, patriotic and spiritual obligation to take the best rock-n-roll to the masses every summer, so here we go again. 50+ years and running to MAKE AMERICA ROCK AGAIN, like I do every year!” — Ted Nugent
June
23 - Wendover, NV - Peppermill Concert Hall
24 - Sparks, NV - Nugget Casino Resort
25 - Bakersfield, CA - Rabobank Theater
27 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre
28 - Agoura Hills, CA - The Canyon
29 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House
30 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House
July
2 - Pasadena, CA - The Rose
3 - Big Bear Lake, CA - The Cave Big Bear
8 - Ft. Worth, TX - Billy Bob’s Texas
13 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre
20 - Merrillville, IN - Star Plaza Theatre
21 - Hillsboro, MO - Jefferson County Fair
22 - Fond du Lac, WI - Fond du Lac County Fair
23 - Lexington, MI - Lexington Village Theatre
24 - Lexington, MI - Lexington Village Theatre
27 - Effingham, IL - Effingham Performance Center
29 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater
30 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre
31 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre
August
25 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
(Photo by: James Brown)