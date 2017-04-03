TED NUGENT Adds California, Texas Dates To Summer Tour Schedule

Ted Nugent has added dates in Bakersfield and Fort Worth to his Make America Rock Again tour. He’ll be bringing heart-thumping, all-American rock-n-roll soul music to a city near you.

Along with a ticket to the show, the Dangerzone VIP Packages include a pre-show meet and greet with Ted, a photo of the Nuge for autographing, a VIP laminate and more. For those who have purchased their tickets already, a Dangerzone VIP Package Upgrade option is also available.

“It is my moral, physical, patriotic and spiritual obligation to take the best rock-n-roll to the masses every summer, so here we go again. 50+ years and running to MAKE AMERICA ROCK AGAIN, like I do every year!” — Ted Nugent

June

23 - Wendover, NV - Peppermill Concert Hall

24 - Sparks, NV - Nugget Casino Resort

25 - Bakersfield, CA - Rabobank Theater

27 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

28 - Agoura Hills, CA - The Canyon

29 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House

30 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House

July

2 - Pasadena, CA - The Rose

3 - Big Bear Lake, CA - The Cave Big Bear

8 - Ft. Worth, TX - Billy Bob’s Texas

13 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

20 - Merrillville, IN - Star Plaza Theatre

21 - Hillsboro, MO - Jefferson County Fair

22 - Fond du Lac, WI - Fond du Lac County Fair

23 - Lexington, MI - Lexington Village Theatre

24 - Lexington, MI - Lexington Village Theatre

27 - Effingham, IL - Effingham Performance Center

29 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater

30 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

31 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

August

25 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

(Photo by: James Brown)