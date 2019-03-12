TED NUGENT Announces Six California Dates For The Music Made Me Do It Again! Tour
March 12, 2019, an hour ago
Ted Nugent has announced six dates in California on The Music Made Me Do It Again! 2019 tour.
Tickets and Dangerzone VIP Packages are on sale now.
Along with a ticket to the show, Dangerzone VIP Packages include a pre-show meet and greet with Ted, a photo of the Nuge for autographing, a VIP laminate and more. For those who have purchased their tickets already, a Dangerzone VIP Package Upgrade option is also available.
Stay tuned for more tour date announcements to come.
Confirmed dates:
July
19 – Pasadena, CA – The Rose
20 – Agoura Hills, CA – The Canyon
21 – Santa Clarita, CA – The Canyon Santa Clarita
23 – San Juan Capistrano, CA – The Coach House
24 – San Juan Capistrano, CA – The Coach House
27 – Big Bear Lake, CA – The Cave / Big Bear