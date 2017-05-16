TED NUGENT Discusses 40th Anniversary Of Cat Scratch Fever Album - “How About “Sweet Sally”… What A Great Song”; Audio
May 16, 2017, an hour ago
Ted Nugent recently sat down with The Rock Brigade Podcast to discuss his upcoming Rockin’ America Again! summer tour. During the chat he also talks about hanging out with President Trump, punching former singer Derek St. Holmes in the jaw, the 40th anniversary of the classic album Cat Scratch Fever, and how he is not just a virtuoso of lead guitar playing but also a master of rhythm guitar.
Listen below:
Ted Nugent tour dates are listed below.
June
23 - Wendover, NV - Peppermill Concert Hall
24 - Sparks, NV - Nugget Casino Resort
25 - Bakersfield, CA - Rabobank Theater
27 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre
28 - Agoura Hills, CA - The Canyon
29 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House
30 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House
July
2 - Pasadena, CA - The Rose
3 - Big Bear Lake, CA - The Cave Big Bear
7 – Wichita, KS – The Cotillion
8 - Ft. Worth, TX - Billy Bob’s Texas
13 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre
14 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live
19 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
20 - Merrillville, IN - Star Plaza Theatre
21 - Hillsboro, MO - Jefferson County Fair
22 - Fond du Lac, WI - Fond du Lac County Fair
23 - Lexington, MI - Lexington Village Theatre
24 - Lexington, MI - Lexington Village Theatre
27 - Effingham, IL - Effingham Performance Center
29 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater
30 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre
31 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre
August
5 – Medina, MN – Medina Entertainment Center
9 – Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
10 – Portland, ME – Aura
15 – Jim Thorpe, PA – Penn’s Peak
16 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount
25 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill