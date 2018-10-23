TED NUGENT Discusses Upcoming The Music Made Me Do It Album - "My Bands Have Always Been The A-List Musicians In The World... That Continues"; Video

Multi-platinum guitar legend Ted Nugent will release his new full-length album The Music Made Me Do It, on November 9th via Round Hill Records. The effort is Nugent’s first studio album in four years. Ted talks about the release in this new video:

The album features Greg Smith (Billy Joel, Alice Cooper, Ritchie Balckmore’s Rainbow) on bass, Jason Hartless (Joe Lynn Turner, Mitch Ryder) on drums, and the Motor City Madman himself on lead guitar and vocals. Accompanying the CD is a bonus DVD, Live At Freedom Hill, an electrifying full-length concert captured at Freedom Hill Amphitheatre in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

Of the new album, Nugent commented, “The Music Made Me Do It! That's not only the title track my new record, it's my battlecry for more than 60 years to pursue this incredible soundtrack to my happiness, craving for creative adventure, the ultimate guitar tone and overall quality of life!”

In advance of the album’s release, Nugent released the live music video for title track, “The Music Made Me Do It” (watch below). The video was shot at The Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, California during Nugent’s summer tour and showcases the raw energy of his legendary live performances, offering a taste of the new studio material he recorded over the last year for the upcoming album, The Music Made Me Do It.

The album is available now for pre-order everywhere and the single “The Music Made Me Do It” is available to download and stream everywhere music is sold.

Ted Nugent has carved a permanent place in rock n’ roll history as the ultimate guitar-shredding showman, selling more than 40 million albums and performing in excess of 6,700 (and counting!) high-octane live shows. As a budding musician, Nugent was strongly influenced by Chuck Berry and Bo Diddly, and knew he wanted to pursue that type of sound and attitude. Early bands, The Royal Highboys, and The Lourds, paved the way for the Amboy Dukes - and their psychedelic Journey To The Center Of The Mind kicked young Ted’s career into hyper drive. The axe maniac soon broke out as a solo artist, where the guitarist’s prodigious talent, ear shattering volume and over-the-top stage antics quickly earned him the moniker of Motor City Madman.

Cranking out hits like "Cat Scratch Fever", "Just What The Doctor Ordered", "Free For All" and the iconic "Stranglehold", Ted Nugent garnered international acclaim and truly hit his stride, becoming one of the top-grossing tour acts in America. His no-holds-barred career now spans six decades of multi-platinum hits. The ultimate Road Warrior, touring and recording continue at Ted’s breakneck pace. Nugent and his inimitable sound have been featured on VH1’s Behind the Music, A & E’s Biography and more. He was recently named Detroit’s Greatest Guitar Player of All Time by readers of MLive.

You can also pre-order the album at TedNugent.com. The first 150 people to pre-order will receive their copy autographed by Ted himself, plus a free download of the title track.

CD tracklisting:

"The Music Made Me Do It"

"Where Ya Gonna Run to Get Away From Yourself"

"Cocked, Locked & Ready to Rock"

"Bigfundirtygroovenoize"

"I Love Ya Too Much Baby"

"Backstrap Fever"

"I Just Wanna Go Huntin'"

"Fred Bear"

"Sunrize"

"Sunrize Fender" (Fender Bass VI Solo)

DVD tracklisting:

Live At Freedom Hill, Sterling Heights MI

(Feedback intro, affectionately named "Light My Campfire")

"Star Spangled Banner

"Baby Please Don't Go"

"Free-For-All"

"Gonzo"

"Paralyzed"

"Wang Dang Sweet Poon Tang"

"Good Friends"

(Blues Jam, affectionately named "Blues On The Grill")

"I Need You Bad"

"Hey Baby"

"I Still Believe"

"Fred Bear"

"Motor City Madhouse"

"Cat Scratch Fever"

"Stranglehold"

"Don't Tread On Me"

"Great White Buffalo"

"The Music Made Me Do It" video:

(Photo - Brown Photography)