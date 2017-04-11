TED NUGENT – Eight More Dates Added To Summer Tour
April 11, 2017, 3 minutes ago
Ted Nugent has announced another stretch of thunder-blasting, heart-thumping shows for his Rockin America Again! summer tour.
Along with a ticket to the show, the Dangerzone VIP Packages include a pre-show meet and greet with Ted, a photo of the Nuge for autographing, a VIP laminate and more. For those who have purchased their tickets already, a Dangerzone VIP Package Upgrade option is also available.
“It is my moral, physical, patriotic and spiritual obligation to take the best rock-n-roll to the masses every summer, so here we go again. 50+ years and running to MAKE AMERICA ROCK AGAIN, like I do every year!” — Ted Nugent
June
23 - Wendover, NV - Peppermill Concert Hall
24 - Sparks, NV - Nugget Casino Resort
25 - Bakersfield, CA - Rabobank Theater
27 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre
28 - Agoura Hills, CA - The Canyon
29 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House
30 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House
July
2 - Pasadena, CA - The Rose
3 - Big Bear Lake, CA - The Cave Big Bear
7 – Wichita, KS – The Cotillion
8 - Ft. Worth, TX - Billy Bob’s Texas
13 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre
14 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live
19 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
20 - Merrillville, IN - Star Plaza Theatre
21 - Hillsboro, MO - Jefferson County Fair
22 - Fond du Lac, WI - Fond du Lac County Fair
23 - Lexington, MI - Lexington Village Theatre
24 - Lexington, MI - Lexington Village Theatre
27 - Effingham, IL - Effingham Performance Center
29 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater
30 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre
31 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre
August
5 – Medina, MN – Medina Entertainment Center
9 – Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
10 – Portland, ME – Aura
15 – Jim Thorpe, PA – Penn’s Peak
16 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount
25 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
