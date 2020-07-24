TED NUGENT Hits #1 On Top Facebook Live Videos Chart

Billboard is reporting Ted Nugent has returned to the Top Facebook Live Videos chart for June 2020. Nugent last made #1 in November 2019.

The chart, the latest of which recaps June 2020 activity, is a monthly look at the widest-reaching and most-reacted-to videos posted by musicians on Facebook Live, as tracked by media analytics company Shareablee. Rankings are determined by a formula that blends reactions, comments, shares and first-seven-days views.

Nugent’s latest No. 1 clip, which was uploaded June 26, saw the rocker touch on a number of topics, including his Spirit Campfire podcast, the upcoming U.S. presidential election and more.

The video led all musician uploads on Facebook in three of the four chart metrics: first-seven-days views (1.6 million views), shares (28,000) and reactions (86,000), according to Shareablee.