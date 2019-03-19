TED NUGENT - More US Dates Confirmed For 'The Music Made Me Do It Again!' Tour
March 19, 2019, 11 minutes ago
Ted Nugent has announced more dates for The Music Made Me Do It Again! 2019 tour. Tickets and Dangerzone VIP packages are available here.
Along with a ticket to the show, Dangerzone VIP Packages include a pre-show meet and greet with Ted, a photo of the Nuge for autographing, a VIP laminate and more. For those who have purchased their tickets already, a Dangerzone VIP Package Upgrade option is also available.
Dates:
July
19 - The Rose - Pasadena, CA
20 - The Canyon - Agoura Hills, CA
21 - The Canyon - Santa Clarita, CA
23 - The Coach House - San Juan Capistrano, CA
24 - The Coach House - San Juan Capistrano, CA
27 - The Cave Big Bear - Big Bear Lake, CA
28 - Celebrity Theatre - Phoenix, AZ
August
2 - Star Pavilion at Ameristar Casino Hotel - Kansas City, MO, United States
4 - Centennial Terrace - Sylvania, OH
6 - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall - Munhall, PA
12 - Riviera Theatre - North Tonawanda, NY
14 - Penn's Peak - Jim Thorpe, PA
31 - DTE Energy Music Theatre - Clarkston, MI