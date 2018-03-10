TED NUGENT – Six California Shows Announced

Ted Nugent has announced six dates in California on The Music Made Me Do It 2018 Tour.

Along with a ticket to the show, the Dangerzone VIP Packages include a pre-show meet and greet with Ted, a photo of the Nuge for autographing, a VIP laminate and more. For those who have purchased their tickets already, a Dangerzone VIP Package Upgrade option is also available.

More announcements coming soon.

Dates:

June

27 – San Juan Capistrano, CA – The Coach House

28 – San Juan Capistrano, CA – The Coach House

29 – Pasadena, CA – The Rose

30 – Agoura Hills, CA – The Canyon

July

1 – Santa Clarita, CA – The Canyon

2 – Big Bear Lake, CA – The Cave