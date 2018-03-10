TED NUGENT – Six California Shows Announced
March 10, 2018, an hour ago
Ted Nugent has announced six dates in California on The Music Made Me Do It 2018 Tour.
Along with a ticket to the show, the Dangerzone VIP Packages include a pre-show meet and greet with Ted, a photo of the Nuge for autographing, a VIP laminate and more. For those who have purchased their tickets already, a Dangerzone VIP Package Upgrade option is also available.
More announcements coming soon.
Dates:
June
27 – San Juan Capistrano, CA – The Coach House
28 – San Juan Capistrano, CA – The Coach House
29 – Pasadena, CA – The Rose
30 – Agoura Hills, CA – The Canyon
July
1 – Santa Clarita, CA – The Canyon
2 – Big Bear Lake, CA – The Cave