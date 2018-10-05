TED NUGENT To Release The Music Made Me Do It CD / DVD In November; Music Video For Title Track Streaming

The Music Made Me Do It, the 14th studio album from Ted Nugent, is out November 9th. You can pre-order the album now at TedNugent.com. The first 150 people to pre-order will receive their copy autographed by Ted himself, plus a free download of the title track.

This CD/DVD set features 10 new tracks, and Ted Nugent's live performance at Freedom Hill in Sterling Heights, MI. Below you can watch the music video for "The Music Made Me Do It", filmed during the 2018 summer tour.

CD tracklisting:

"The Music Made Me Do It"

"Where Ya Gonna Run to Get Away From Yourself"

"Cocked, Locked & Ready to Rock"

"Bigfundirtygroovenoize"

"I Love Ya Too Much Baby"

"Backstrap Fever"

"I Just Wanna Go Huntin'"

"Fred Bear"

"Sunrize"

"Sunrize Fender" (Fender Bass VI Solo)

DVD tracklisting:

Live At Freedom Hill, Sterling Heights MI

(Feedback intro, affectionately named "Light My Campfire")

"Star Spangled Banner

"Baby Please Don't Go"

"Free-For-All"

"Gonzo"

"Paralyzed"

"Wang Dang Sweet Poon Tang"

"Good Friends"

(Blues Jam, affectionately named "Blues On The Grill")

"I Need You Bad"

"Hey Baby"

"I Still Believe"

"Fred Bear"

"Motor City Madhouse"

"Cat Scratch Fever"

"Stranglehold"

"Don't Tread On Me"

"Great White Buffalo"

"The Music Made Me Do It" video: