TEENAGE TIME KILLERS Post 18 Unreleased Pro-Shot Videos From Hollywood 2015 Show In Tribute To REED MULLIN

On January 27th, Corrosion Of Conformity confirmed the passing of drummer Reed Mullin via Twitter saying: "It’s with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to a friend, a brother and pioneer. Reed you are loved and always will be. Lets all take a moment..."

Teenage Time Killers was the Mullin's brainchild shared with guitarist Mick Murphy (My Ruin, The Birds Of Satan, Neanderthal) and producer John “Lou” Lousteau. Murphy has posted the following message:

"Due to the recent death of our brother in rock Reed Mullin, we are posting 18 never before seen pro-shot live videos (in loving memory) from the one and only show Teenage Time Killers played at the Fonda Theatre in Hollywood, Ca. on September 12, 2015.

Teenage Time Killers was Reed’s brainchild and John Lousteau and I had a blast helping him make it happen. I’ll be forever proud of the music that came out of that whole project. Having so many legendary artists from metal and punk genres collaborate with us by adding their lyrics and vocal talents to our songs has made the album timeless, and our gig at the Fonda was an awesome night I'm sure those who were there will never forget. Thankful and humbled to be even a small part of Reed’s incredible musical legacy. He will be missed by many. R.I.P."

The following videos were filmed by Jill & Gary Bandfield of Tour Bus Live and edited by Mick Murphy.

Teenage Time Killers’ Greatest Hits Vol. 1 was released on July 31st, 2015 via Rise Records. The album is 20 concise seismic shocks created by an all-star line up of punk and metal legends spanning decades.

Joining Reed on drums and Mick on guitar on the album’s 20 mostly original tracks and few covers of underground classics (including the Rudimentary Peni deep cut that inspired the project’s title) includes: Jello Biafra, Randy Blythe of Lamb Of God, Dave Grohl and Pat Smear of Foo Fighters, Nick Oliveri, Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio, Corey Taylor of Slipknot and Stone Sour, Tommy Victor of Prong and Danzig, Lee Ving of Fear, Mike “IX” Williams of Eyehategod, Mullin’s Corrosion Of Conformity band mates Mike Dean and Woody Weatherman, Karl Agell and many, many more. See below for a full rundown.

All instrumental tracks on Teenage Time Killers’ Greatest Hits Vol. 1 were recorded at Grohl’s 606 Studios in Northridge, CA. The album was produced by John "Lou" Lousteau, Reed Mullin and Mick Murphy, engineered and mixed by John "Lou" Lousteau at 606.

Tracklisting with guest credits:

"Exploder"

Vocals: Reed Mullin

Featuring Pat Hoed (Bass), London May (Drums)

"Crowned By The Light Of The Sun"

Vocals: Neil Fallon

Featuring Jim Rota (Guitar), Dave Grohl (Bass)

"Hung Out To Dry"

Vocals: Randy Blythe

Featuring Mike Schaefer (Guitar), Dave Grohl (Bass)

"Power Outage"

Vocals: Clifford Dinsmore

Featuring Dave Grohl (Bass)

"Ode To Hannity"

Vocals: Jello Biafra

Featuring Mike Dean (Bass)

"Barrio"

Vocals: Matt Skiba

Featuring Brian Baker (Guitar)

"The Dead Hand"

Vocals: Reed Mullin

Featuring Woody Weatherman (Guitar), Dave Grohl (Bass)

"Egobomb"

Vocals: Corey Taylor

Featuring Dave Grohl (Bass)

"Plank Walk"

Vocals: Pete Stahl

Featuring Greg Anderson (Guitar), Dave Grohl (Bass)

"Time To Die"

Vocals: Mike IX Williams

Featuring Greg Anderson (Guitar)

"Days Of Degradation"

Vocals: Tommy Victor

Featuring Dave Grohl (Bass)

"Clawhoof"

Vocals: Tairrie B. Murphy

Featuring Dave Grohl (Bass)

"Big Money"

Vocals: Lee Ving

Featuring Pat Smear (Guitar & Bass), London May (Drums)

"Devil In This House"

Vocals: Karl Agell

Featuring Dave Grohl (Bass)

"Say Goodnight To The Acolyte"

Vocals: Phil Rind

Featuring Jason Browning (Guitar), Dave Grohl (Bass)

"Ignorant People"

Vocals: Tony Foresta

Featuring Greg Anderson (Guitar), Nick Oliveri (Bass)

"Son Of An Immigrant"

Vocals: Johnny Weber

Featuring Brian Baker (Guitar)

"Your Empty Soul"

Vocals: Aaron Beam

"Bleeding To Death"

Vocals: Vic Bondi

Featuring Dave Grohl (Bass)

"Teenage Time Killer"

Vocals: Trenton Rogers

Featuring Greg Anderson (Guitar), Pat Hoed (Bass)

“Crowned By The Light Of The Sun”:

“Ode To Sean Hannity”:

“Barrio”:

“Hung Out To Dry”:

