TELEPATHY Streams New Single "The Void In Aimless Flight"
March 2, 2020, 5 minutes ago
Instrumental post-metal quartet Telepathy are streaming their new single "The Void In Aimless Flight", taken from their third full-length record, Burn Embrace, due March 27th via Svart Records.
Burn Embrace is a scintillating mix of sludge, post-black, doom, and blackened metal. The cover art and tracklisting are as follows:
"Eternal Silence"
"Pariah"
"The Void In Aimless Flight"
"Black Earth"
"Aonaran"
"Sorrow Surrenders Its Crown"
"Burn Embrace"
For further details, visit Telepathy on Facebook.