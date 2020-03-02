TELEPATHY Streams New Single "The Void In Aimless Flight"

Instrumental post-metal quartet Telepathy are streaming their new single "The Void In Aimless Flight", taken from their third full-length record, Burn Embrace, due March 27th via Svart Records.

Burn Embrace is a scintillating mix of sludge, post-black, doom, and blackened metal. The cover art and tracklisting are as follows:

"Eternal Silence"

"Pariah"

"The Void In Aimless Flight"

"Black Earth"

"Aonaran"

"Sorrow Surrenders Its Crown"

"Burn Embrace"

For further details, visit Telepathy on Facebook.