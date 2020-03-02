TELEPATHY Streams New Single "The Void In Aimless Flight"

March 2, 2020, 5 minutes ago

news telepathy

Instrumental post-metal quartet Telepathy are streaming their new single "The Void In Aimless Flight", taken from their third full-length record, Burn Embrace, due March 27th via Svart Records.

Burn Embrace is a scintillating mix of sludge, post-black, doom, and blackened metal. The cover art and tracklisting are as follows:

"Eternal Silence"
"Pariah"
"The Void In Aimless Flight"
"Black Earth"
"Aonaran"
"Sorrow Surrenders Its Crown"
"Burn Embrace"

For further details, visit Telepathy on Facebook.

 



