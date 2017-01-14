TEMPERANCE Announce Live DVD Shoot Featuring String Quartet And Choir At Teatro Sociale In Alba, Italy

Italian melodic metallers Temperance will perform a very special show this spring, which will be recorded for a future DVD release. The band will take the stage in the picturesque setting of Teatro Sociale in Alba, Italy, on April 29th, a theatre show which marks an important milestone in Temperance's fast rising career, following the release of the critically acclaimed third album The Earth Embraces Us All. Tickets are already available at this location.

Temperance recently released a video for the song "A Thousand Places", taken from their new album, The Earth Embraces Us All. Check it out below.

The Earth Embraces Us All was released on September 16th via Scarlet Records. The album artwork has once again been made by Gustavo Sazes (Kamelot, Arch Enemy, Morbid Angel).

Tracklisting:

“A Thousand Places”

“At The Edge Of Space”

“Unspoken Words”

“Empty Lines”

“Maschere”

“Haze”

“Fragments Of Life”

“Revolution”

“Advice From A Caterpillar”

“Change The Rhyme”

“The Restless Ride”

Singer Chiara Tricarico comments: “This is without any doubt the most complex and mature album we’ve ever done. It basically gave us the chance to add many new elements to our music. Most of the songs in our previous albums were short and straight to the point, these new ones are longer and stylistically challenging, it takes time to fully grasp their essence. The Earth Embraces Us All is the natural evolution of our musical path, we are very proud of it, I think it represents us well!”