TEMPERANCE Release Acoustic Performance Of New Song "Nanook"; Video

Temperance have released the video below, featuring an acoustic performance of "Nanook", a song from their latest album, Viridian.

Order Viridian here.

Tracklisting:

“Mission Impossible”

“I Am The Fire”

“Start Another Round”

“My Demons Can’t Sleep”

“Viridian”

“Let It Beat”

“Scent Of Dye”

“The Cult Of Mystery”

“Nanook”

“Gaia”

“Catch The Dream”

“Start Another Round” video:

“I Am The Fire” lyric video:

“My Demons Can’t Sleep” video:

“Mission Impossible” lyric video:

Temperance are:

Alessia Scolletti - Vocals

Michele Guaitoli - Vocals & Piano

Marco Pastorino - Guitar & Vocals

Luca Negro - Bass

Alfonso Mocerino - Drums