TEMPERANCE Release Acoustic Performance Of New Song "Nanook"; Video

March 19, 2020, 27 minutes ago

news heavy metal temperance

Temperance have released the video below, featuring an acoustic performance of "Nanook", a song from their latest album, Viridian.

Order Viridian here.

Tracklisting:

“Mission Impossible”
“I Am The Fire”
“Start Another Round”
“My Demons Can’t Sleep”
“Viridian”
“Let It Beat”
“Scent Of Dye”
“The Cult Of Mystery”
“Nanook”
“Gaia”
“Catch The Dream”

“Start Another Round” video:

“I Am The Fire” lyric video:

“My Demons Can’t Sleep” video:

“Mission Impossible” lyric video:

Temperance are:

Alessia Scolletti - Vocals
Michele Guaitoli - Vocals & Piano
Marco Pastorino - Guitar & Vocals
Luca Negro - Bass
Alfonso Mocerino - Drums



