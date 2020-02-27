TEMPERANCE Release Music Video For New Single "Start Another Round"

From blood, sweat and tears to the great victory: Temperance released their energetic new single, “Start Another Round”, fresh off their latest album, Viridian. Taking risks and playing with one’s own luck and fate are the main topics of this melodic live anthem - even if the way to success and victory is paved with bruises and disappointments, it is the grand prize and self-fulfillment that matters after all.

Highlighting the importance of determination and faith in one’s own talents, the catchy song is accompanied by an equally dynamic and adrenaline-filled music video. The breathtaking stunts and acrobatics, the cheering crowd enjoying the sound of Temperance, and the outstanding stage charisma of the band members themselves make “Start Another Round” a deeply expressive and motivating experience. The video definitely transports the positive attitude of the song and will bring a wide smile to your face.

Singer Michele Guaitoli comments: "When I first heard this track during pre-production, I immediately knew it would become one of Temperance's hymns! Energy, happiness, power, and self-development are all gathered in this track that compares our lives with gambling: if you don’t take your chances now, you never will. Are you ready to roll the dice?"

Order Viridian here.

Tracklisting:

“Mission Impossible”

“I Am The Fire”

“Start Another Round”

“My Demons Can’t Sleep”

“Viridian”

“Let It Beat”

“Scent Of Dye”

“The Cult Of Mystery”

“Nanook”

“Gaia”

“Catch The Dream”

“I Am The Fire” lyric video:

“My Demons Can’t Sleep” video:

“Mission Impossible” lyric video:

Temperance are:

Alessia Scolletti - Vocals

Michele Guaitoli - Vocals & Piano

Marco Pastorino - Guitar & Vocals

Luca Negro - Bass

Alfonso Mocerino - Drums