TEMPERANCE Release New Single "Lost In The Christmas Dream"; Static Video Streaming

Temperance presents their festive new single, “Lost In The Christmas Dream”, a beautiful symphonic metal piece that will tug on your heartstrings. The new single is an exclusive bonus track (digital only!) from the band's forthcoming album, Viridian, out January 24 via Napalm Records.

Christmas has become a commercial affair nowadays, with people often focusing more on the worth of their presents rather than the actual roots of Christmas: love, thoughtfulness and compassion. Temperance puts a beautiful metaphorical spin on that matter and will make you feel wistful, melting your frozen winter heart.

Marco Pastorino, singer and guitarist, comments: “We always wanted to surprise our fans and write a song about Christmas. Can you imagine the typical Christmas mood paired with an anthem in classic Temperance fashion? We think that not a lot of metal bands did such thing and we hope that 'Lost In The Christmas Dream' brings a great amount of positive energy and joy to everyone. Merry Xmas!”

The single is available on all streaming platforms now. Watch the static video for “Lost In The Christmas Dream” below:

Pre-order Viridian here in the following formats:

- CD Digipack

- Digital Album - including exclusive bonus track

- Vinyl Gatefold in Black

- Vinyl Gatefold in Gold (strictly limited to 100 copies – only available via Napalm Records Store)

Tracklisting:

“Mission Impossible”

“I Am The Fire”

“Start Another Round”

“My Demons Can’t Sleep”

“Viridian”

“Let It Beat”

“Scent Of Dye”

“The Cult Of Mystery”

“Nanook”

“Gaia”

“Catch The Dream”

“My Demons Can’t Sleep” video:

“Mission Impossible” lyric video:

Temperance are:

Alessia Scolletti - Vocals

Michele Guaitoli - Vocals & Piano

Marco Pastorino - Guitar & Vocals

Luca Negro - Bass

Alfonso Mocerino – Drums

(Photo - Lisa Berg)