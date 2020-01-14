TEMPERANCE Release Viridian Track-By-Track Video, Part 1

Temperance will release their new album, Viridian, on January 24 via Napalm Records. A first track-by-track video in support of the upcoming release can be seen below:

Pre-order Viridian here in the following formats:

- CD Digipack

- Digital Album - including exclusive bonus track

- Vinyl Gatefold in Black

- Vinyl Gatefold in Gold (strictly limited to 100 copies – only available via Napalm Records Store)

Tracklisting:

“Mission Impossible”

“I Am The Fire”

“Start Another Round”

“My Demons Can’t Sleep”

“Viridian”

“Let It Beat”

“Scent Of Dye”

“The Cult Of Mystery”

“Nanook”

“Gaia”

“Catch The Dream”

“My Demons Can’t Sleep” video:

“Mission Impossible” lyric video:

Temperance are:

Alessia Scolletti - Vocals

Michele Guaitoli - Vocals & Piano

Marco Pastorino - Guitar & Vocals

Luca Negro - Bass

Alfonso Mocerino - Drums

(Photo - Lisa Berg)