TEN Debut “Jekyll And Hyde” Music Video

Melodic hard rock band, Ten, have released the fourth single and second music video from their brand new (13th) studio album, Gothica, which was released on July 7th. Inspired by Robert Luis Stevenson’s classic science gothic novel Strange Case Of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde (1886), “Jekyll And Hyde” is a classic rock track, which lyrics describe Mr. Hyde’s search for his next victim in the dark streets, lit only by the light of the moon. Watch the video below.

Gothica was produced by Gary Hughes and mixed and mastered by Dennis Ward. Ten’s longstanding professional association with Dennis has been ongoing since he mixed their 2011 album, Stormwarning.

Additionally, the album features stunning original artwork by Stan W. Decker, depicting a beautiful enchantress reading incantations from a book whilst summoning shadowy characters from its pages. Stan has cleverly illustrated the piece in order to portray the characters emerging from the books pages as the actual characters from the songs on the album. The atmospheric sleeve photography is once again provided by the remarkably talented Adrian Ashworth.

Tracklisting:

“The Grail”

“Jekyll And Hyde”

“Travellers”

“Man For All Seasons”

“In My Dreams”

“The Wild King Of Winter”

“Paragon”

“Welcome To The Freak Show”

“La Luna Dra-cu-la”

“Into Darkness”

“Jekyll And Hyde” video:

“Travellers” video;

“La Luna Dra-cu-la” lyric video:

“Paragon”:

Ten is:

Gary Hughes - Vocals, Backing Vocals, Guitar, Bass and Programming

Dann Rosingana - Guitar

Steve Grocott - Guitar

John Halliwell - Guitar

Steve McKenna - Bass Guitar

Darrel Treece-Birch - Keyboards

Max Yates - Drums and Percussion

Additional Backing Vocals - Karen Fell