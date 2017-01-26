TEN Issue New Album Update

UK-based melodic hard rockers, Ten, have announced that the mix has begun on their 13th studio album. Dennis Ward is once again in the chair for an album that promises to be possibly their best work to date.

A spokesman for one of the tracking studios a few days ago is quoted as saying: "It's really the songs this time around that make this collection of material so special"! This is great news for all Ten fans around the globe.

Ten have raised the bar once again on what promises to be a very highly anticipated album, building as it does on the success of the critically acclaimed Albion and Isla De Muerta albums. The album's title and the individual song titles have yet to be released but this news is expected to come in a steady flow of press releases that Ten intend to make over the next couple of weeks. Stay tuned for updates.