TEN - “La Luna Dra-cu-la” Lyric Video Posted

Melodic hard rock band, Ten, will release their new album, Gothica on July 7th. The new album promises to be one of their strongest collection of songs to date. It is full of all the trademark textures and flavors we have come to expect from Ten, arguably one of the best and most consistent melodic hard rock bands in the genre. A lyric video for the new song “La Luna Dra-cu-la” is available for streaming below.

Gothica proudly displays all the hallmarks of classic Ten albums and will surely continue to build upon the rich legacy that the great British rockers have forged over a career spanning 22 years and counting.

Gothica emerges as their darkest album to date. Embracing history, romance and erotic horror in equal measure as it does, the title proves to be a fitting name. As listeners, we are transported from the darker side of human nature to the nocturnal supernatural, a dramatic realm of nightmares and the forbidden. Gothica is cinematic in every sense of the word. A web of musically elaborate spells, evoking embers that spark the imagination courtesy of the classic song writing of vocalist Gary Hughes.

Of the album, Gary says, "I am extremely pleased with the collection of songs on Gothica as they feel like they belong together. The band are firing on all cylinders once again and it is a gift to the army of fans everywhere who have relentlessly supported us over the years. It is ironically fitting that our 13th studio album should be a little more sinister, at the same time retaining all the commercial traits usually associated with a Ten album."

Following their success on the recent albums Albion and Isla De Muerta, Gary Hughes is joined once again by guitarists Dann Rosingana, Steve Grocott and John Halliwell along with bass player Steve McKenna, keyboard maestro Darrel Treece-Birch, and drummer Max Yates. On their third outing as a collective unit, the musicians in Ten have raised the bar even higher than they had previously. The album is full of stunning guitar work over a rich keyboard, bass, and drum tapestry with Hughes’ vocals once again bringing the nuances of the intricate lyrics to life.

Gothica was produced by Gary Hughes and mixed and mastered by Dennis Ward. Ten’s longstanding professional association with Dennis has been ongoing since he mixed their 2011 album, Stormwarning.

Additionally, the album features stunning original artwork by Stan W. Decker, depicting a beautiful enchantress reading incantations from a book whilst summoning shadowy characters from its pages. Stan has cleverly illustrated the piece in order to portray the characters emerging from the books pages as the actual characters from the songs on the album. The atmospheric sleeve photography is once again provided by the remarkably talented Adrian Ashworth.

Tracklisting:

“The Grail”

“Jekyll And Hyde”

“Travellers”

“Man For All Seasons”

“In My Dreams”

“The Wild King Of Winter”

“Paragon”

“Welcome To The Freak Show”

“La Luna Dra-cu-la”

“Into Darkness”

“La Luna Dra-cu-la” lyric video:

“Paragon”:

Ten is:

Gary Hughes - Vocals, Backing Vocals, Guitar, Bass and Programming

Dann Rosingana - Guitar

Steve Grocott - Guitar

John Halliwell - Guitar

Steve McKenna - Bass Guitar

Darrel Treece-Birch - Keyboards

Max Yates - Drums and Percussion

Additional Backing Vocals - Karen Fell