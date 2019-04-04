TEN - Opera Omnia: The Complete Works Box Set Due This Month; Details Revealed

The long-awaited Ten box set, Opera Omnia: The Complete Works, will be released on April 26 via Frontiers Music Srl. You can pre-order the set here.

British hard rockers Ten have an outstanding history of releases in their storied and a revered catalogue. Starting out as a sort of solo project built around singer and songwriter Gary Hughes, Ten found their audience playing a hard rock sound influenced by such giants as UFO, Thin Lizzy, Magnum, Giant, and Whitesnake in a time when playing this particular sound was considered commercial suicide. Records such as The Name of The Rose, The Robe, Spellbound, and the concept album Babylon earned major critical acclaim and put the band on the front of the renaissance of the classic hard rock sound.

Ten has remained centered around the musical talent and direction of Hughes throughout 22 years and 14 studio albums. Opera Omnia: The Complete Works is a long-awaited, stunning, 16 vinyl replica CDs limited edition box set which encompasses the entire history of the band including a substantial number of rare and bonus tracks.

Complete details and tracklisting here.

Lineup:

Gary Hughes - Vocals, Guitars

John Halliwell - Guitars

Neil Fraser - Guitars

Dan Mitchel - Guitars

Dann Rosingana - Guitars

Steve Grocott - Guitars

Chris Francis – Guitars

Vinny Burns - Guitars

Darrel Treece-Birch - Keyboards

Paul Hodson - Keyboards And Synthesizers

Ged Rylands - Keyboards

Don Airey - Keyboards

Mark Sumner - Bass

Steve Mckenna - Bass

Frank Basile – Drums

Greg Morgan - Drums

Mark Zonder - Drums

Max Yates - Drums