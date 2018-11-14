TEN Premiers Official Music Video For "The Esoteric Ocean"

Melodic hard rock band, Ten, have released a video for "The Esoteric Ocean", featured on the band's new album, Illuminati, out now on CD/LP/Digital via Frontiers Music Srl. Order the album here, and watch the video below.

Illuminatii was produced by Gary Hughes and mixed and mastered by Dennis Ward. Ten's longstanding professional association with Dennis has been ongoing since he mixed their 2011 album, Stormwarning and has always guaranteed albums with stunning sound and production.

Tracklisting:

"Be As You Are Forever"

"Shield Wall"

"The Esoteric Ocean"

"Jericho"

"Rosetta Stone"

"Illuminati"

"Heaven And The Holier-Than-Thou"

"Exile"

"Mephistopheles"

"Of Battles Lost And Won"

"The Esoteric Ocean" video:

"Jericho":