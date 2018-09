Melodic hard rock band Ten are streaming the new song "Jericho", to be featured on the band's new album, Illuminati, out on November 9th on CD/LP/Digital. Listen to the song below.

Tracklisting:

"Be As You Are Forever"

"Shield Wall"

"The Esoteric Ocean"

"Jericho"

"Rosetta Stone"

"Illuminati"

"Heaven And The Holier-Than-Thou"

"Exile"

"Mephistopheles"

"Of Battles Lost And Won"

"Jericho":