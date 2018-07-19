TEN To Release Illuminati Album In November; Artwork, Tracklisting Revealed

Melodic hard rock band Ten have announced that their new album, Illuminati, will be released on November 9th on CD/LP/Digital. More details and the first track from the album will be presented in the coming weeks.

Tracklisting:

"Be As You Are Forever"

"Shield Wall"

"The Esoteric Ocean"

"Jericho"

"Rosetta Stone"

"Illuminati"

"Heaven And The Holier-Than-Thou"

"Exile"

"Mephistopheles"

"Of Battles Lost And Won"