TEN To Release Illuminati Album In November; Artwork, Tracklisting Revealed
July 19, 2018, 18 minutes ago
Melodic hard rock band Ten have announced that their new album, Illuminati, will be released on November 9th on CD/LP/Digital. More details and the first track from the album will be presented in the coming weeks.
Tracklisting:
"Be As You Are Forever"
"Shield Wall"
"The Esoteric Ocean"
"Jericho"
"Rosetta Stone"
"Illuminati"
"Heaven And The Holier-Than-Thou"
"Exile"
"Mephistopheles"
"Of Battles Lost And Won"