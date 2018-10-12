TENACIOUS D Gets Rocked By Spicy Wings On Hot Ones; Behind-The-Scenes Video Available

Jack Black and Kyle Gass have been rocking crowds as Tenacious D for more than two decades, but what happens when they get rocked by the wings of death? Find out as the Greatest Band In The World goes wing for wing with Sean Evans on this week's Hot Ones. Along they way, the comedic duo discusses everything from Jack's infamous Dorito Burrito, to Kanye West, to their new six-part animated YouTube series called Tenacious D in Post-Apocalypto.

Tenacious D are officially streaming the first episode of Post-Apocalypto, the six-episode animated series for their upcoming new album of the same name. The episode below features a new song entitled "Hope".

The Post-Apocalypto series features drawings by Black. Both Black and Gass voice all the characters in the series.

The new album will be released on November 2nd. Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl plays drums on the record.