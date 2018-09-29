TENACIOUS D Release Animated Series Post-Apocalypto: Episode 1 Featuring New Song "Hope"

Tenacious D, featuring Jack Black and Kyle Gass, are officially streaming the first episode of Post-Apocalypto, the six-episode animated series for their upcoming new album of the same name. The episode below features a new song entitled "Hope".

The Post-Apocalypto series features drawings by Black. Both Black and Gass voice all the characters in the series.

The new album will be released on November 2nd. Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl plays drums on the record.