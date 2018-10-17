TENGGER CAVALRY Announce North American Tour; "Our Ancestors" Lyric Video Posted
October 17, 2018, 32 minutes ago
Following their second sold out show at Carnegie Hall last month, Tengger Cavalry have brought their nomadic folk tradition to brand new level. The band has announced their fourth North America headlining tour, which will see them showcasing two sets every night with both traditional Mongolian folk music, inspired by the success of Carnegie Hall gig, and their brutal heavy nomadic metal songs.
The tour starts November 20th in Philadelphia, PA and runs through December 23rd in Brooklyn, NY. A complete list of dates can be found below.
In conjunction with the announcement of the tour, Tengger Cavalry have released a brand new lyric video for the song "Our Ancestors", taken from their latest Napalm Records release, Cian Bi. Watch below:
Tour dates:
November
20 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie
22 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks
23 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck
24 - Quebec City, QC - La Source de La Martiniere
25 - Boston, MA - Sonia
26 - Syracuse, NY - Spark Art Space
27 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit
28 - Canton, OH - Buzzbin
29 - Lexington, KY - Cosmic Charlies
December
1 - Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club
2 - Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village
3 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club
4 - Kansas City, MO - Record Bar
5 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge
6 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
9 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
10 - Portland, OR - Tonic
11 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill
12 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom
14 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red
16 - Dallas, TX - Three Links
17 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live
19 - Atlanta, GA - Basement
20 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506
22 - Baltimore, MD - Yulefest - Sparta Inn
23 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bazaar