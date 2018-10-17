TENGGER CAVALRY Announce North American Tour; "Our Ancestors" Lyric Video Posted

Following their second sold out show at Carnegie Hall last month, Tengger Cavalry have brought their nomadic folk tradition to brand new level. The band has announced their fourth North America headlining tour, which will see them showcasing two sets every night with both traditional Mongolian folk music, inspired by the success of Carnegie Hall gig, and their brutal heavy nomadic metal songs.

The tour starts November 20th in Philadelphia, PA and runs through December 23rd in Brooklyn, NY. A complete list of dates can be found below.

In conjunction with the announcement of the tour, Tengger Cavalry have released a brand new lyric video for the song "Our Ancestors", taken from their latest Napalm Records release, Cian Bi. Watch below:

Tour dates:

November

20 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie

22 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks

23 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck

24 - Quebec City, QC - La Source de La Martiniere

25 - Boston, MA - Sonia

26 - Syracuse, NY - Spark Art Space

27 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit

28 - Canton, OH - Buzzbin

29 - Lexington, KY - Cosmic Charlies

December

1 - Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club

2 - Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village

3 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

4 - Kansas City, MO - Record Bar

5 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge

6 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

9 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

10 - Portland, OR - Tonic

11 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill

12 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

14 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

16 - Dallas, TX - Three Links

17 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live

19 - Atlanta, GA - Basement

20 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506

22 - Baltimore, MD - Yulefest - Sparta Inn

23 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bazaar