TENGGER CAVALRY Launch Official Music Video For “Independence Day”

Global Music Award-winning nomadic folk metal group, Tengger Cavalry, released their new full-length album, Die On My Ride, last week via M-Theory Audio, in addition to kicking off their current North American headline tour with support from Felix Martin, Malphas, Sicocis and Helsott.

Today the band follows up with a fast-paced music video for one of the most politically-charged tracks on the new album, "Independence Day".

On "Independence Day", the band uses their voice to incite social change and raise awareness in the name of equality. Frontman Nature G says: "Growing up in China and seeing what the regime has done to its citizens to suppress their individuality, free speech and activism through education has awoken me to how other countries and their leaders treat their citizens. These leaders force their people into becoming sheep-like and afraid to stand up to authority. Speaking up and challenging mainstream thought is considered dishonourable.

“It saddens me that even coming from brave origins, inhabitants of this country are still letting things slide and pretending as if everything is just fine. We ignore the atrocities happening right in front of us - such as minorities being seen as less than other citizens because of their skin color and those of a different sexual identity being discriminated for just being who they are - and a leader who seems to be passive about it all.

“After experiencing life both in China and the US, I decided to write "Independence Day". It is an anthem for anyone who embraces their independent identity, fights for the truth and speaks up against any manipulator. We are all sons and daughters of the sky and we all have the right to decide who we want to become!"

Die On My Ride was self-produced at Nature G's production studio Raiding Media, and is available to order in both physical CD and vinyl format via M-Theory Audio or digitally via the band's Bandcamp page.

Tracklisting:

“Snow”

“Die On My Ride”

“Independence Day”

“To The Sky”

“Prayer”

“Strike”

“Ashley”

“Cursed”

“The Frontline”

“The Choice Of My Mind”

“Me Against Me”

“We Will Survive” (Bonus)

“Burn” (Bonus)

"Cursed" lyric video:

“Ashley” lyric video:

“Die On My Ride”:

Tour Dates with Felix Martin, Helsott:

June

8 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme

9 - Indianapolis, IN - Taps Live

10 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen

11 - Fargo, ND - Aquarium

13 - Winnipeg, MB - Windsor Hotel

14 - Saskatoon, SK - Amigos

15 - Edmonton, AB - Brixx

16 - Calgary, AB - Distortion

18 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater*

19 - Seattle, WA - Highline*

21 - Portland, OR - Dantes*

23 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill*

24 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar*

25 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red*

27 - Denver, CO - Hi Dive*

28 - Kansas, City MO - Riot Room

29 - St Louis, MO - Fubar

30 - Memphis, TN - Hi Tone

July

1 - Nashville, TN - East Room

3 - Atlanta, GA - 529

4 - Asheville, NC - Mothlight

5 - Richmond, VA - Strange Matter

6 - Philadelphia, PA - Fire

7 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

8 - Manchester, NH - Jewel

* Helsott will appear June 18th - June 27th