TENGGER CAVALRY Premier "Chasing My Horse" Music Video

Global Music Award-winning nomadic folk metal group Tengger Cavalry have released a video for "Chasing My Horse", a track from their sixth album, Cian Bi, available via Napalm Records. Watch below:

Earlier this year, Tengger Cavalry turned heads with the release of Cian Bi. Now, the band returns to Carnegie Hall's stunning Weill Recital Hall in New York City (154 W 57th St.) for a special performance on Thursday, September 20th.

The performance will begin at 8 PM and tickets start at $30. The performance will feature traditional nomadic musical techniques and instruments such as throat singing, Mongolian long song, and Morin Khuur. Head here for more information.

In celebration of this performance announcement, Tengger Cavalry revealeded a video for their track "Redefine", cut from Cian Bi. The video acts as an artistic interpretation of the message that Tengger Cavalry's music often represents - raising awareness for the preservation of Mongolian culture in the face of modernization and overall culture conflict.