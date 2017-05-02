TENGGER CAVALRY Release “Ashley” Lyric Video

June 2nd will mark the release of Global Music Award-winning nomadic folk metal group Tengger Cavalry's new full-length album, Die On My Ride. A lyric video for the album track “Ashley” is available for streaming below.

The new album expands on the band's celebrated, exotic metal-meets-Mongolian/Central Asian musical influence and lyrical explorations of tradition, history and warfare by delving into more topical themes of personally-experienced racial discrimination, identity conflicts and equal rights issues.

Die On My Ride was self-produced at Nature G's production studio Raiding Media, and is available to pre-order now in both physical CD and vinyl format via M-Theory Audio or digitally via the band's Bandcamp page.

Tracklisting:

“Snow”

“Die On My Ride”

“Independence Day”

“To The Sky”

“Prayer”

“Strike”

“Ashley”

“Cursed”

“The Frontline”

“The Choice Of My Mind”

“Me Against Me”

“We Will Survive” (Bonus)

“Burn” (Bonus)

“Ashley” lyric video:

“Die On My Ride”:

Die On My Ride is Tengger Cavalry's first album available in vinyl format, as well as their first album to be released with M-Theory Audio - the new label recently launched by Marco Barbieri, former president of Century Media Records and Nuclear Blast America. The album is distributed by AISA/RED in North America.

Just a day after the album drops, the band will kick off a 25+ date North American headline tour featuring support from Venezuelan world music/progressive fusion guitarist Felix Martin and pagan folk metal group Helsott.

The tour will begin in Montreal, QC on June 3rd and visit several other major Canadian and US cities before coming to an end on July 8th in Manchester, NH (Helsott will appear June 18th - June 27th). See below for a full listing of dates.

Tengger Cavalry frontman Nature G states: "After so many months off the road, hours and hours of recording in the studio and many intense rehearsals, we are so excited to finally hit the road and raid with Felix Martin and Helsott! Helsott is amazing - they play European-influenced pagan folk metal, and Felix Martin is an absolutely skillful progressive-influenced metal/rock act. We're stoked to play many songs from our brand new album and also to have these awesome fellow world/folk music artists out with us!"

Tour Dates with Felix Martin, Helsott:

June

3 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz

4 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks

5 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck

6 - Pittsburgh, PA - Cattivo

8 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme

9 - Indianapolis, IN - Taps Live

10 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen

11 - Fargo, ND - Aquarium

13 - Winnipeg, MB - Windsor Hotel

14 - Saskatoon, SK - Amigos

15 - Edmonton, AB - Brixx

16 - Calgary, AB - Distortion

18 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater*

19 - Seattle, WA - Highline*

21 - Portland, OR - Dantes*

23 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill*

24 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar*

25 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red*

27 - Denver, CO - Hi Dive*

28 - Kansas, City MO - Riot Room

29 - St Louis, MO - Fubar

30 - Memphis, TN - Hi Tone

July

1 - Nashville, TN - East Room

3 - Atlanta, GA - 529

4 - Asheville, NC - Mothlight

5 - Richmond, VA - Strange Matter

6 - Philadelphia, PA - Fire

7 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

8 - Manchester, NH - Jewel

* Helsott will appear June 18th - June 27th

Each night on tour, fans can look forward to hearing Tengger Cavalry favorites and new tracks from the band's aforementioned new album, Die On My Ride.

(Photo - Zilan Fan Photography)